Covid in Scotland: First Bus confirms Larbert depot outbreak
- Published
First Bus has confirmed eight staff have contracted Covid at its Larbert depot, just weeks after an outbreak in Bannockburn.
A company spokesperson said there was "no evidence of a link between cases".
Further measures have been introduced to restrict the spread of the virus at the depot, where about 300 people work.
Bus services are running at 87% of normal levels and passenger numbers have been reduced by half because of lockdown.
Staff who were in contact with colleagues that tested positive are self isolating on full pay.
Temperature checks have been introduced at the depot, with staff and visitors asked about symptoms on arrival.
First Bus said services could drop to 80% but this is not expected to impact the number of passengers able to travel.
'Minimise risk'
David Phillips, operations director for First Midland, said: "We currently have eight of our colleagues at our First Midland Larbert depot with confirmed cases of Covid.
"The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority and since these cases were identified, we have taken all necessary steps to minimise the risk of a spread of the infection.
"We are no different to any other business across the country as the pandemic has once again seen a general spike in cases across the country."
In January, First Bus confirmed that staff at its Bannockburn depot had also been forced to self isolate.
The firm has reported all positive cases to NHS Forth Valley.
The Bannockburn and Larbert depot are scheduled to stay open and any increase in cases will be monitored.
Mr Phillips added: "There are no plans to close the depot given these mitigating factors we have put in place to ensure the safety of our staff and customers."
"The number of employees currently affected is less than 3% of the entire workforce at our Larbert site."