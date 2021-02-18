BBC News

Police 'disbelief' after A9 driver stopped with no tyre on wheel

Published
image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionThe vehicle was stopped on the A9 near Perth on Wednesday

A motorist has been charged with dangerous driving after being stopped by police on the A9 near Perth with no tyre on a wheel of his van.

Road traffic officers posted a picture of the bare metal wheel on social media and said the van has been banned from being driven.

The 39-year-old driver was pulled over on Wednesday.

Insp Greg Burns said his officers "could not believe" the vehicle was being driven without a tyre.

He said: "The man put himself and other road users at huge risk by driving the van in this condition."

