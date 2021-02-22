Force watchdog to investigate A90 police pursuit crash
- Published
A police pursuit in Perthshire that ended with four teenagers being injured in a car crash is being investigated by Scotland's police watchdog.
Two 14-year-old girls were seriously injured in the incident on the A90 near St Madoes on Saturday.
Two others who were in the pursued vehicle - boys aged 14 and 16 - were treated for minor injuries.
The case has been referred by Police Scotland to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).
The teenagers were travelling in an orange Vauxhall Corsa which was being pursued by officers after failing to stop for them on Edinburgh Road in Perth at about 13:55.
No police vehicles were directly involved in the crash.
A Pirc spokesman said: "Our investigation will focus on the involvement of police officers pursuing a vehicle containing four occupants, who were subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.
"Police Scotland referred this matter to the Pirc, as is standard in incidents of this type, and once our investigation is concluded, a report will be provided to the Chief Constable in due course."