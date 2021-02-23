Tony Parsons: 'Devastated' family's plea for information over cyclist's death
The "devastated" family of a cyclist whose body was discovered more than three years after he went missing have issued a fresh appeal for information.
Tony Parsons, from Tillicoultry, was last seen during a charity bike ride in September 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.
His remains were found in a remote area near the A82 close to a farm in Bridge of Orchy in January.
Police have also distributed new appeal flyers and posters in nearby Tyndrum.
Two men, both aged 29, were arrested and then released pending further inquiries in December in connection with the disappearance of Mr Parsons.
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mr Parsons' son Mike said the last three years had been "incredibly hard".
'It hurts us so much'
He said: "We always hoped there would be a positive outcome and have now been left devastated by my dad's death.
"He has been deprived of so many family events and it hurts us so much as a family to see his grandchildren grow up without their grandad.
"Now we know there won't ever be an opportunity to see him again.
"I know we cannot get closure until we find out who did this and why it happened, so I would ask anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information to please speak to the police and help us get the answers and closure we need."
The former navy officer, who was 63 when he went missing, was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel at about 23:30. He then continued south along the A82 in the direction of Tyndrum, but there were no further sightings.
Extensive searches were carried out in the area, involving local mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit.
Mr Parsons had caught the train to Fort William on the day he was last seen with the intention of cycling the 104-mile (167km) journey home to Tillicoultry.