'Perfect setting' for Dundee trauma surgeon's tribute to colleagues
- Published
A trainee trauma surgeon's artistic tribute to his NHS colleagues during lockdown has gone on public display for the first time.
Alastair Faulkner's painting Trauma depicts himself and team members at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital.
It is now being displayed beside the temporary blood donor centre at Dundee's Marryat Hall.
The painting featured in last year's Portraits of NHS Heroes book, compiled by artist Thomas Croft.
The 1.5m x 1m (59in x 39in) oil painting took between 80 and 100 hours to complete over a period of seven months.
Mr Faulkner, 32, who is in his sixth year of an eight-year training programme, said: "It's really, really great to see it on the wall, it just makes everything worthwhile.
"I'm very happy where it is, I couldn't really think of a more perfect setting for the painting, certainly during this time."
Trauma and orthopaedic physiotherapist Caroline Hutchison, who features in the painting, said seeing it close up for the first time was "wonderful."
She said: "It's absolutely fantastic, the textures, the details, and also I didn't really appreciate the size of it.
"The physio team are very proud of the picture, it shows how much we work as a team and that's the main thing."
The background features an unknown NHS worker in PPE to signify it was painted during pandemic, and the skeleton represents orthopaedics, the team's speciality.
Susan Gillan, Caird Hall Manager said: "As we have been hosting the Dundee Blood Donor Centre throughout the pandemic in the Marryat Hall, we thought it would be lovely to have this fantastic painting on show to inspire donors and remind them just how important their donation is at all times."