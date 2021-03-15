Brothers jailed for 'appalling' hit-and-run in Brechin
- Published
Two brothers have been jailed for mowing down a man with a car in a murder bid which a judge condemned as "an appalling crime".
Alexander and Colin Sangster pursued Paul Ross through Brechin in the vehicle in August 2019 before deliberately hitting him.
Mr Ross, 35, was thrown into the air and sustained life changing injuries. The brothers fled the scene.
Lord Beckett said it was "an extremely serious example of attempted murder".
Passing sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh, he added: "By deliberately striking the complainer with the car you could easily have killed him.
"A man who was doing nothing wrong whatsoever when you and others encountered him by chance is now impaired in his work which has had considerable financial impact on him and his family."
Alexander Sangster - who was a passenger in the car but described as the "driving force" of the crime by Lord Beckett - was sentenced to 10 years and six months' imprisonment.
His older brother was jailed for eight years and four months.
Both men, who were from Dundee, had denied the attempted murder charge but a jury unanimously convicted them of the offence earlier this year.
An earlier trial heard that Mr Ross had to undergo extensive surgery after his left leg was "dangling like a bit of spaghetti" following the attack.