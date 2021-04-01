Dundee church's Easter egg influx after charity appeal
A Dundee mother has collected more than 200 Easter eggs to help out a local church whose charity donation box was targeted by fireraisers.
Glenda Watt is helping a different charity each month this year and chose the Chalmers Ardler Church for April.
She created a Facebook post asking for donations from the local community following the blaze in March.
Her six-year-old son Cohenn delivered the donations to the church dressed up as the Easter bunny.
Cohenn also plans to deliver individual Easter treats on Sunday to other children in the area.
Glenda said: "I donated 12 myself and ended up with 209 - never in a million years did I think we were going to get as much as that.
"So this has just transpired into something positive."
Glenda said that three local Unite the Union branches had also donated food and money that allowed the church to replace the damaged food donation box.
She said: "The larder runs on a Wednesday so they've already been giving out some of the eggs as part of an Easter activity pack that the church makes up."
The remainder of the eggs will be given away from the church gates with lunches provided by local charity Dundee Bairns.