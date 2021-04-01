BBC News

Bodies confirmed as missing Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica

image captionA man has been charged with Jellica and Bennylyn Burke's murders

Two bodies recovered from a house in Dundee have been confirmed as those of Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica.

Their bodies were discovered concealed in the house at Troon Avenue on 18 March.

Ms Burke, Jellica, and another child were reported missing from South Gloucestershire on 1 March.

Fifty-year-old Andrew Innes has been charged with the murders of Ms Burke, who was 25, and Jellica.

The second child reported missing has been traced and is being supported.

A vigil for Ms Burke and Jellica is planned in Bristol next weekend.

Police previously thanked the local community for its co-operation in what it called a "large and complex" operation involving many specialist resources.

image captionFloral tributes were placed outside the house by local people

