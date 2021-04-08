Teenage driver killed pedestrian in Dundee hit-and-run
- Published
A teenage driver has admitted killing a pedestrian as he walked across a road in Dundee.
Kyle McLachlan, who was uninsured and only had a provisional licence, was driving a BMW M4 car when he struck father-of-two Scott Millar.
Mr Millar, 33, sustained fatal head injuries, but McLachlan failed to stop after the collision in May 2018.
Co-accused Finlay Hutchison, 21, admitted allowing McLachlan to drive the car.
Both men had their bail continued and will be sentenced next month.
McLachlan, now, 20, admitted causing Mr Millar's death by dangerous driving.
He also admitted failing to stop after the incident, driving while not accompanied by a qualified driver, and without insurance.
Flashing lights
Hutchison also admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice by telling police that he had not given the car keys to anyone and had not given anyone permission to drive the car.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that McLachlan had collected the keys for the car and picked up Hutchison, before dropping him off at Dundee University Students' Union.
Mr Millar was seen crossing Argyllgait at about 01:15 when he was struck by the BMW driven by McLachlan.
McLachlan drove on, but a witness followed him in his vehicle, flashing his lights and sounding the horn until McLachlan pulled up near the city's police headquarters.
Advocate depute Ashley Edwards QC told the court: "The accused, McLachlan, failed to take any evasive action prior to the collision."
Significant injury
A number of people went to the aid of Mr Millar after he was struck, but it was obvious he had suffered a significant head injury, the court heard.
Mr Millar was taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital but died later.
The court heard that at the time of the collision McLachlan, then aged 17, held a provisional driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.
He had convictions for taking a car without consent, driving without insurance and without a licence.
The court was told that Hutchison approached police after the incident and said he had heard his car had been involved in a collision.
He claimed that his car keys were missing and he had not given them to anyone, or given anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
Judge Lord Boyd of Duncanbsy called for background reports to be prepared on both men ahead of sentencing.