Rescue after man falls at Outlander Devil's Pulpit gorge
A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being rescued at a beauty spot made famous by the TV series Outlander.
Police said the man suffered serious injuries in the incident on Sunday.
Roads around the Devil's Pulpit in Finnich Glen, near Loch Lomond, were closed as the emergency services dealt with the incident.
Up to 70,000 people a year visit the glen, known for its 70ft gorge and the Devil's Pulpit rock.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received a report of concern for a person who had fallen at Finnich Glen, Stirling, around 1.10pm on Sunday.
"Officers are in attendance alongside a mountain rescue team, the fire service and ambulance service.
"The public are asked avoid the area while the incident is ongoing."
Traffic Scotland said road closures were also in place on the B834 and A809, with motorists asked to avoid the area.
As well as featuring in the TV series Outlander, the sandstone gorge has also been used for scenes in the Netflix film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and TV drama The Nest.
However, its popularity has caused major road traffic issues and fears about erosion of the site.