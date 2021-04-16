Man jailed for fatal knife attack in Perth flat
A man who fatally stabbed another man in the heart after finding him at his former girlfriend's flat has been jailed for nine years and three months.
Robbie Smullen attacked Barry Dixon, 22, with a knife in Wallace Court, Perth, on 4 June 2019.
The 23-year-old had denied a murder charge, maintaining he had acted in self-defence.
A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh previously found him guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.
Judge Lady Carmichael told him: "No sentence I can impose today can repair or lessen the harm you have caused to the family of Barry Dixon.
"The effects of your actions are enduring for them and felt deeply by them."
His mother, Mary Smullen, 46, previously admitted a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice on the day of the attack.
She was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work with a supervision requirement for two years.
She pretended to police officers that the crime had been committed by Smullen's former girlfriend Shannon Beattie, knowing that her son had stabbed Mr Dixon.
'Nothing sexual'
Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci QC said: "He (Smullen) very much regrets his involvement in the death of Barry Dixon.
"The fact that he was the cause of the death of another person is something he will have to live with every day."
The court heard that before the attack, Robbie Smullen had argued with Ms Beattie, the mother of his child, as she suspected he was the father of another woman's baby.
She had asked him and his friends to leave her flat, which she shared with Smullen at the time, and they eventually did.
Ms Beattie, 25, said she met with up with Mr Dixon before returning to her flat where they were drinking.
She said that nothing sexual occurred between them.
The court heart that Mr Dixon was in his boxer shorts when Smullen, who had also been drinking, arrived at the flat in the early hours of the morning.
A fight then broke out between the two men.
Smullen alleged that he became aware of a knife in Mr Dixon's hand and grabbed his arm and they tripped and fell during a struggle.
Mr Dixon was taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital but died during efforts to repair the injury.