New Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies £50 note design revealed
The Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies will feature on the new Bank of Scotland polymer £50 note, which will enter circulation in July.
The landmarks are pictured on the reverse of the note, which has also changed colour from green to red.
A new UV feature depicts a horse pulling a canal barge, representing how horses shaped the geographical layout of the Falkirk area.
The new design is part of the bank's ongoing bridges series of notes.
The notes feature the poem Steam Barge, written by William Muir after he saw the newly-invented steam boat passing through Scotland's Grand Canal.
Scottish Canals CEO Catherine Topley said she was "delighted" that the attractions would feature on the new note.
She said: "This decision by the Bank of Scotland pays homage to Scottish Canals' transformation in central Scotland over the last 20 years.
"The note also complements the appearance of The Falkirk Wheel in the United Kingdom's passports, recognising its significance to the nation's infrastructure."