Tony Parsons: Funeral held for cyclist missing for three years
The funeral has taken place of a cyclist whose body was discovered more than three years after he went missing.
Tony Parsons, from Tillicoultry, was last seen during a charity bike ride in September 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.
His remains were found in a remote area near the A82 close to a farm in Bridge of Orchy in January.
Mr Parsons' family said they still needed answers to the "many questions" surrounding his death.
Two men, both aged 29, were arrested and then released pending further inquiries in December in connection with the disappearance of Mr Parsons.
Mr Parsons' family paid their final respects to the former Navy petty officer at Stirlingshire Crematorium.
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, his son Mike said: "As we come together as a family today to celebrate my dad's life and to say our final goodbyes, we hope we can begin to come to terms with his death.
"We still need answers to many questions surrounding my dad's death.
"I would ask anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information to please speak to the police and help us get the answers and closure we need."
Mr Parsons, who was 63 when he went missing, was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel at about 23:30 on 29 September 2017.
He then continued south along the A82 in the direction of Tyndrum, but there were no further sightings.
Extensive searches were carried out in the area, involving local mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit.
Mr Parsons had caught the train to Fort William on the day he was last seen with the intention of cycling the 104-mile (167km) journey home to Tillicoultry.
Det Supt Raymond Brown said: "It is imperative that we get answers for Anthony's family who have been through many years of heartbreak and distress, which still continues despite Anthony finally being found and being laid to rest today."