BT to move 1,000 staff to new multi-million pound Dundee office
- Published
BT has announced plans for a new multi-million pound building in Dundee for its 1,000 call centre employees in the city.
The new office will be in West Marketgait in the city centre behind the site of the former Groucho's record store.
BT's current office in West Bell Street, beside Dundee Sheriff Court, opened in 1976.
The new building is expected to be completed by late 2023.
BT has handled all of its customer service calls at contact centres in the UK and Ireland since last year.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the move was a "vote of confidence" in the city.
He said: "I am delighted that BT sees Dundee as a good place to do business and recruit its present and future workforce."
The site was previously being considered by Crucible Developments, who are behind the project, as a leisure development including a cinema and hotel.
Their new development will include a second adjacent building with retail units and flats.