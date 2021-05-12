Scottish fruit farmers' fears over shortage of migrant workers
- Published
Scotland's fruit farmers say crops may go unpicked this season due to a shortage of migrant workers.
The UK government is allowing 30,000 seasonal workers into the country this summer.
However, one Fife farmer claims Scotland could be up to 1,500 workers short of the 10,000 needed.
Iain Brown from Easter Grangemuir Farm, Pittenweem, says the UK government has left it too late to have a visa scheme for foreign workers fully operational.
The Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it would "always back our farmers and growers" and ensure that producers across the UK have the support and workforce they need.
It said it still wanted to encourage British workers to pick fruit and vegetables despite scrapping the Pick for Britain scheme.
Nicoleta Descultu, a manager at Easter Grangemuir Farm, came to Scotland from Romania as a picker in 2012.
She says there are many in Romania who would also like to come here, but Brexit, with the end of free movement, has made it too difficult and expensive.
The visa many need costs £244, before taking into account the cost of travelling to Scotland.
She said: "Now the situation after Brexit, it is getting too hard.
"So they're going to Spain, Greece, Sweden, Germany.
"It is our main frustration that we will not have enough people to do the job and there is nothing we can do to help them.
"I think it will get worse. Last year I thought this year would be ok."
Iain Brown, who runs Easter Grangemuir, also speaks for the National Farmers' Union Scotland on horticulture.
He believes the UK government has been slow to get the visa process fully under way.
Mr Brown needs 160 workers picking by June, but sees little hope of reaching that number.
The farm has issued an urgent appeal on its website for seasonal workers.
Mr Brown fears some fruit may not be picked and left to rot.
He said: "There's a demand for the fruit, the customers want the fruit, but the growers, we need to harvest the fruit and vegetables.
"The biggest frustration is the issue was highlighted to the politicians and they haven't followed through with their promises."
A Defra spokeswoman said seasonal workers provided "vital labour."
She said: "This year's extended seasonal workers pilot will operate in support of the edible horticulture sector to ensure our food security, with food and farming businesses also able to employ EU nationals with settled or pre-settled status to help meet their labour demand."
- WHO KILLED EMMA? Journalist Sam Poling investigates the unsolved murder of a young woman
- THE DOORSTEP MURDER: The killing of Alistair Wilson is one of Scotland’s most baffling cases