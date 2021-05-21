BBC News

Train hits tree which fell onto the line near Perth

Published
image copyrightStuart Cowper
image captionThe two carriage train hit the tree on the outskirts of Perth

A train struck a tree that had fallen onto the line between Perth and Dundee.

Images on social media showed shattered windows but ScotRail said no passengers were hurt.

A large number of emergency services vehicles were sent to the incident near Barnhill, just outside Perth, at about 17:00

There were some delays and alterations to services, but the train was eventually able to return to Perth.

A replacement bus service was made available to passengers to continue their journeys, and the line has since reopened.

