Concern over increase in Covid cases in Dundee
- Published
Health officials say they are concerned about a "significant increase" in coronavirus cases in the Dundee area.
NHS Tayside said the increase followed the discovery of the virus variant first detected in India circulating in the area.
The health board has urged anyone with symptoms to isolate immediately and for those without symptoms to get tested.
Meanwhile, NHS Highland says a large proportion of 20 positive cases in Fort William had visited the same bar.
They said those affected had visited Sunny's Bar last Saturday.
'Infectious variant'
The bar has closed voluntarily and customers identified as close contacts have been advised to self-isolate and seek a PCR test.
In Dundee, the city has seen its case rate rise from 14 cases per 100,000 people a week ago to 62.3 cases.
NHS Tayside director of public health, Dr Emma Fletcher, urged people to take action.
She said: "I am very concerned about the significant rise in the number of cases of the virus in Dundee over the last week.
"We expected a small increase in case numbers due to the easing of restrictions, but we now have the more infectious variant of the virus which was first identified in India circulating in Tayside and this is contributing to increasing infection rates."
She said it was important to get on top of what was a developing situation quickly to slow the spread of the virus.
She added: "My plea to the people of Tayside and particularly in Dundee is to isolate immediately if you have any symptoms and get tested even if you don't have any symptoms.
"Also, please get both doses of the vaccine when you are offered it to ensure you gain maximum protection against the virus."
Dr Jenny Wares, a consultant in public health for NHS Highland said: "The situation is currently evolving and we expect the case numbers to increase. The community should remain vigilant for the symptoms of Covid-19."
A vaccination clinic for 39-44 year-olds will take place on Saturday at Caol community centre.
