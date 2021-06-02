Investigation after woman, 86, found injured at home in Luncarty
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after an 86-year-old woman was found injured at her house in a Perth and Kinross village.
The pensioner was discovered by family members at about 20:30 on Friday in her home on Kirkhill Drive.
She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.
Detectives said it was currently "unclear" how the woman came to be injured.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 26 and 28 May to come forward.