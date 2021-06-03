'Highly significant' Scottish manuscript bought by National Library for Scotland
A 16th Century Highland Perthshire manuscript written in Latin, Scots and Gaelic has been bought for £25,000 by the National Library of Scotland.
The Chronicle of Fortingall was compiled between 1554 and 1579 and includes poetry, short texts, and records of contemporary events.
The library said the "highly significant" manuscript was of "great linguistic importance".
The 36-page manuscript was purchased at auction last month.
It includes lists of Scottish kings and notes on their reigns, a Gaelic poem in a writing system based on Middle Scots, and a chronicle recording the deaths of prominent men and women within the Highlands from 1390 to 1579.
The manuscript was compiled at Fortingall, at the mouth of Glen Lyon in Highland Perthshire, near the eastern end of Loch Tay and is written by several scribes.
The scribes belonged to the MacGregor family who also compiled the slightly earlier Book of Dean of Lismore, the earliest surviving collection of Gaelic poetry compiled in Scotland.
Manuscripts curator Dr Ulrike Hogg said: "We consider the Chronicle of Fortingall a partner volume to the Book of the Dean of Lismore, the library's single most important Gaelic manuscript and one of our greatest treasures.
"The two manuscripts are so closely connected that it's difficult to describe one without reference to the other.
"It's a great privilege for us to be able to bring the manuscripts together again after their compilation some 450 years ago."
Dr Hogg said the chronicle was a significant addition to its collection of Scottish Gaelic manuscripts, which is the largest in the world.