Police hunt two men after sex assault of girl in Dundee
Police in Dundee are looking for two men after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted.
The girl was in the Balgillo Road area, heading towards North Balmossie Street, between 04:00 and 05:30 on Sunday.
Two men in their 20s with local accents approached her in Wyvis Road and started talking to her before she was sexually assaulted.
Detectives are appealing to a number of people who were in the area at the time to come forward.
It is believed the girl spoke to several people and CCTV from the area is being reviewed.
Det Sgt Laura Jenkins said: "I am appealing to the people who were in this area around the time mentioned to think back and consider what they saw or noticed. A girl has been sexually assaulted and you may have information which could assist our investigation.
"In particular, I would urge motorists with dashcams to check their footage as they may have captured images which could be vital in helping us identify the two men responsible."