Motorcyclist involved in collision near Plean dies in hospital
A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died in hospital a week after a collision with a car in Stirlingshire.
Liam Lacon, from Fallin, was critically injured in the crash, which happened at about 12:15 on 5 June near Plean.
Mr Lacon, was riding a black and white Yamaha when he was involved in a collision with a grey Volkswagen Tiguan at the crossroads of Roman Road and Cadgers Loan.
He was taken to hospital in Glasgow but died on Saturday.
Police have appealed for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.