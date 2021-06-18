St Johnstone to be awarded Freedom of Perth after cup double win
- Published
St Johnstone FC are set to be awarded the Freedom of Perth after completing the most successful season in the club's history.
The Saints beat Livingston in February to lift the Scottish League Cup, before defeating Hibernian in May to win the Scottish Cup.
They are only the fourth Scottish side to complete a cup double after Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers.
Councillors will be asked to approve the award on 23 June.
The freedom of a city is offered by a local authority to recognise a significant achievement.
Provost Dennis Melloy said the club's success had been a "shining light for the city in what have often been dark times".
He said: "Awarding the freedom of the city to St Johnstone is a fitting recognition of their amazing success this season.
"As a lifelong Saints fan, I know just how much these two victories mean to supporters and everyone associated with the club."
St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown said the club was "proud and humbled" to have been nominated.
He said: "We are in esteemed company, and it would be fantastic if we were to receive such a prestigious accolade."
Perth and Kinross Council said the freedom of the city ceremony would take place when coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed.