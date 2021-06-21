Appeal to trace man after pensioner found injured at home in Luncarty
Police have issued a description of a man who they believe visited the Perth and Kinross home of a pensioner who was later found injured.
The 86-year-old woman was discovered by family members at about 21:30 on 28 May in her home on Kirkhill Drive, Luncarty.
She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.
Detectives said it was still unclear how the woman came to be injured.
They said the man is understood to have visited the woman's house in the days before she was discovered injured.
He was described as white, in his 50s, with short spiky grey hair and grey stubble.
He was wearing glasses, a black fleece and dark trousers, and was carrying a black folder.
Det Insp Marc Lorente said: "The address is at the junction with the main road through Luncarty and we'd ask anyone who noticed any unknown vehicles in the area, at the address or in the vicinity, to get in touch."