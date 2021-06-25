Drink driver jailed for killing friend in collision with tree in Dundee
A drink and drug driver who killed his friend in a collision with a tree as he fled from police has been jailed for six years.
Officers following Dean Small's car found his front seat passenger Andrew King unconscious and unresponsive after the crash in Dundee's Camperdown Park.
Small, 32, was found to be double the drink driving limit and cannabis was detected in his system.
He was also banned from driving for eight years.
Small previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving on 5 January 2020.
Judge Lord Sandison said Small had accepted his actions were "reckless beyond belief" when speaking to a social worker who prepared a report on him.
The High Court in Edinburgh was told previously that police were initially alerted by an alarm firm that two men were stealing cabling from a Dundee substation.
Officers saw a Ford Fiesta towing a trailer heading away from the scene, but it failed to stop when approached.
The Fiesta then crossed a roundabout on the wrong side and narrowly missed another vehicle.
Advocate depute Steven Borthwick said: "Given the dangerous nature of the driving, the officers decided for safety reasons to stop their pursuit."
'I've killed him'
The officers turned off their blue lights and siren but continued to travel behind the Fiesta as Small headed for Dundee's Camperdown Park, which has a 10 mph speed limit and no street lights.
Police followed the car after it entered the park and shortly afterwards saw it had stopped in the middle of the road.
Mr Borthwick said: "As they got closer to the vehicle it became apparent that the car had collided with a large tree at the offside of the roadway."
The Fiesta was extensively damaged and both occupants were trapped inside.
Small was initially unconscious, but came round and shouted: "Oh my god, I've killed him, I've killed him.
"He's my cousin's boyfriend. Oh my god, he's dead."
Mr King was pronounced dead at the scene and Small was taken to hospital with a collapsed lung, broken arm, and two fractured ribs.
Defence counsel Susan Duff said that Small's remorse was "intense and genuine."
She said: "He finds the pain he has caused to Mr King's family unbearable."