Men jailed for firebombing Arbroath couple's home as they slept
- Published
Two men who firebombed a couple's Arbroath home as they slept in bed have been jailed.
Aiden McGregor and Daniel McAleney targeted the flat last October.
A court heard David McColl and Anna Locke were awoken by a loud bang and a flash, but escaped serious injury.
McGregor, 20, was jailed for six years after admitting attempted murder and McAleney, 22, was jailed for four years and eight months after admitting assault to the danger of life.
Prosecutor David Dickson said there had been a rumour Mr McColl had robbed a disabled man.
He denied this and police were unaware of any report being made.
Daubed graffiti
The court was told McAleney believed Mr McColl was involved in a break-in at his house.
Mr Dickson: "This appears to be the motivation for the criminal conduct of both. Any concerns McAleney had were not made to the police and he took the matter into his own hands. He sought the assistance of his friend McGregor."
Hours before the fire attack, McAleney daubed graffiti outside the couple's ground-floor flat in Sidney Street and smashed a window.
Around 01:00 police were alerted to what appeared to be a petrol bomb outside the building.
Later that morning, Mr McColl and Miss Locke were in bed before getting up to discover a fire in their living room.
CCTV footage
Mr Dickson said: "They noticed a strong smell of petrol and found a broken beer bottle on the living room floor."
CCTV showed McGregor and McAleney in the area at the time of the incident.
The footage showed McGregor clutching an item that appeared to be alight, before an explosion after it was thrown at a window.
Judge Lord Mulholland told the pair: "You effectively firebombed a couple as they slept in their house.
"You are fortunate not to be facing a charge of murder, which you would have done had these occupants died."