Covid in Scotland: Tayside patient numbers almost double overnight
- Published
The number of Covid patients in hospital in Tayside has almost doubled overnight as case numbers continue to rise in the area.
NHS Tayside said there were 36 patients currently being treated for Coronavirus with many of them under 40.
Some are in intensive care and high dependency units.
The health board said it expected the number of patients in hospital in the region to increase over the next few weeks.
Two additional wards have been opened at Dundee's Ninewells hospital, taking the number of Covid beds to 60.
NHS Tayside's operational medical director Dr Pamela Johnson said GP colleagues at the Covid assessment centre in Dundee were also very busy, seeing five times as many people as last month.
Dr Johnson said all health and care services in Tayside were under increasing strain, with more emergency surgical and medical activity in the hospital, and with a number of staff self-isolating.
She has asked the public to help ease pressure by continuing to follow the FACTS guidance, and to get both doses of the vaccine when offered.