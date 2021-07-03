Man, 86, dies after being struck by HGV on A9
- Published
An 86-year-old man has died after being hit by an HGV on the A9 in Perthshire.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway between Blair Atholl and Pitlochry, near Killiecrankie, about 22:35 on Friday.
However, the man, who had been walking in the area, died at the scene.
The road was closed while police carried out a collision investigation and was reopened at about 04:50. Officers have issued an appeal for witnesses.
Sgt Paul Taylor said inquiries were continuing and anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line on 101.
He added: "Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life."
