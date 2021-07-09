Covid in Scotland: Tayside warning as young patients admitted to ICU
NHS Tayside has urged 18-29 year-olds to get vaccinated amid a surge in Covid cases that has put some young patients in intensive care.
The region has the highest Covid rate in Scotland and been one of the worst affected in Europe in recent weeks.
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee has had to open another critical care ward to accommodate Covid patients.
And there are said to be young people among those being treated in intensive care and high dependency units.
Ninewells had no Covid patients in April but on Thursday of this week it had 58, with 11 of them in the critical care unit.
Dr Emma Fletcher - Tayside's director of public health - said the situation was "exceptionally serious" and urged people aged between 18 and 29 to get themselves vaccinated.
In a video message, she said: "This is the highest number of patients we have had since 12 February and our rate per 100,000 population is more than 10 times what it was just a few weeks ago.
"Unfortunately there are young people right now with Covid in Ninewells - not only in our general wards, but also in our intensive care unit and our high dependency unit.
"So today we have a simple plea: Please go and get your vaccination."
Despite the recent surge in cases across Scotland appearing to have stabilised slightly this week, Dr Fletcher said the number of people testing positive in Tayside remains in the hundreds every day.
She added: "One of the biggest reasons that I am concerned is that having high numbers of cases in the community has a big knock on effect on our hospitals as it inevitably results in more people requiring hospital care."
The new ward at Ninewells has the capacity to treat a further 30 Covid patients.
Other health boards are also under pressure due to the recent spike in case numbers.
NHS Lanarkshire said it is considering scaling back non-urgent procedures because of "workforce pressures" and rising Covid admissions.
Raigmore in the Highlands, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, Moray, have all postponed all non-urgent procedures after being placed in "code black" status.