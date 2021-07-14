Maid of the Loch paddle steamer winched from water for restoration
The Maid of the Loch paddle steamer has been winched out of Loch Lomond to allow survey and repair work.
The £5.5m plans include returning the saloons to their original 1950s style, creating an education suite, and restoring engines and machinery.
A previous winch attempt in 2019 ended with workers fleeing for safety after the Maid slid back into the water after breaking free.
The 430-tonne ship, berthed at Balloch pier, first entered service in 1953.
The Scottish government has given the project £950,000 and a further £50,000 came from the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.
The Maid fell on hard times as passenger numbers dwindled and the ship was eventually mothballed in 1981.
The vessel continues to attract visitors every year for guided tours and private functions.