Woman dies after car and tractor crash in Angus
- Published
A woman has died after a crash involving a tractor and a car in Angus.
Police said it happened at about 08:10 on the B9128 between Carnoustie and Forfar, near Lochlair.
The 56-year-old woman who died was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Polo which was involved in a collision with a green John Deere tractor
The 69-year-old female car driver was taken to hospital as a precaution. The 42-year-old male tractor driver was uninjured.
The road was closed for about eight hours as the crash, at the crossroads with the B9127, was investigated. .
Sgt Ewan Pearce from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit said: "Tragically as a result of this collision a woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.
"We ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the collision - specifically the Polo on the B9128 and the tractor on the B9127 - or who witnessed the crash, to come forward and speak with officers.
"The tractor had attached a spraying trailer and we'd ask anyone who may have been recording with dash-cam at the location this morning to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible."