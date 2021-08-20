Dogs stolen in Angus break-in 'found tied to fence'
Two dogs stolen along with garden equipment and tools in a break-in in Angus have been found.
The female springer spaniels were discovered tied to a fence, BBC Scotland understands.
They were taken along with a leaf blower and tools from a property in Glen Prosen, near Kirriemuir, at some time between 14:00 and 17:00 on Thursday.
A police spokesman said the dogs were traced "safe and well".
Officers want to trace a white van - possibly a Transit or similar, with noticeable rust spots on it - which was seen in the area at about the time of the theft.
Appealing for information, Police Scotland said: "If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2392 of 19 August."