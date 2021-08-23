Dunblane businessman filmed himself raping unconscious victim
- Published
A Dunblane businessman filmed himself raping his unconscious victim after meeting him on a dating app, a court heard.
Murray Clark attacked the man in a flat in Glasgow in May last year.
Clark later sent the man the seven-minute footage, which the victim was shocked to see after he had charged his phone.
The 48-year-old was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on 17 September.
Clark admitted a charge of rape at the High Court in Glasgow.
Prosecutors said Clark struck while the man was "unconscious" as well "incapable of giving...consent."
The court heard they had recorded a video that night including both talking directly to the camera.
The victim then had no memory of what happened during a 30-minute "window".
'Pain and distress'
Prosecutor Angela Gray said the crime occurred in that half-hour period.
Miss Gray said: "When he woke up, Clark told him he had 'looked after him' while he was unconscious and that he had sent him videos.
"The man did not know at that time what Clark meant."
The next morning, the victim charged his phone and watched the five clips.
He later spoke to Clark, who was said to have "apologised".
The victim went to police in December 2020, and officers tried to trace Clark, who was in Spain at the time.
He later attended at a police station, but made no comment to the allegation.
His QC John Scullion told the court: "He has asked me to state publicly that he wishes to apologise to the man for his behaviour as well as the pain and distress that he has caused."