Fire crews tackle blaze at Nick Nairn restaurant
More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Nick Nairn restaurant near Stirling.
Fire crews called to Nick's on Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan at 20:17 on Saturday found a "well developed" fire in the kitchen.
Pictures on social media showed smoke and flames pouring from the rear of the building.
Six fire engines and a command support unit were sent to the scene.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said two crews were initially sent from Dunblane and Tillicoultry.
A spokesperson said: "On arrival crews confirmed this was a well-developed fire within the kitchen and requested further attendance."
Further appliances and a command support unit were then sent.
Nick Nairn, 62, is one of Scotland's best known celebrity chefs. Brought up in Callander, he opened his first restaurant, Braeval, near Aberfoyle in 1986 before being awarded a Michelin star five years later.