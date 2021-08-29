Sex attack on woman near Dundee railway station
- Published
A 19-year-old woman suffered a serious sexual assault within a vehicle as it was parked near Dundee railway station.
The attack happened in the Yeaman Shore area of the city in the early hours of Friday morning.
The woman fled the scene before being helped by a man who was walking his dog.
Police have urged the man, and any other witnesses, to contact them. A spokesperson said extra evening patrols had been put in place.
Det Insp Sarah Brow said: "This has been a terrifying attack on the woman and she is currently receiving support from our officers."
