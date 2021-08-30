Doctors 'could not have prevented' man killing friend after discharge
A sheriff has cleared doctors of any blame in the case of a man who killed his best friend two days after walking out of a psychiatric hospital.
David Reid stabbed Mark Johnston, 53, more than 120 times at a flat in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, believing the devil told him to kill his victim.
Reid had discharged himself from the Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen.
A sheriff ruled Mr Johnston's death could not have been prevented by staff providing treatment to Reid.
Reid, 48, was sent to the State Hospital at Carstairs for stabbing Mr Johnston 120 times in October 2017.
He was found not guilty of killing Mr Johnston on the basis that he was insane at the time of the attack.
Following a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown ruled that available evidence showed that medical staff did not make any errors in Reid's treatment.
She wrote: "It is not clear why David Reid's mental state deteriorated after his departure from Royal Cornhill Hospital but that was not due to any failings on the part of the medical professionals who worked with him, nor the system within which they worked."
The inquiry was told that following days of assessments at the hospital, Reid said he was no longer having hallucinations and intended to leave.
'He was my only friend'
Attempts were made to persuade him to stay ,but he did not meet the five necessary criteria to be legally detained and he was assessed as having sufficient insight to manage his illness.
Defence QC Ronnie Renucci added: "At that time, the opinion was that he did not meet the criterion of compulsion order and he left on that day."
Reid later phoned his sister and confessed he had stabbed his friend to death.
He told police: "I feel terrible. The devil told me I had two hours to stab him.
"I got a knife from the kitchen and sat there. He was my only friend. I can't believe what I've done. I stabbed him. What will his family think?"
Sheriff Martin-Brown found that medical staff followed correct procedures.