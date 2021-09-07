Police Scotland admits failures over M9 crash death
- Published
Police Scotland has admitted that failures in its call handling system "materially contributed" to a young woman's death following a car crash on the M9 six years ago.
It took officers three days to arrive at the scene after a farmer had reported the accident.
By then, driver John Yuill was dead and his girlfriend Lamara Bell was seriously hurt. She died in hospital.
The force has now pled guilty to a charge under the Health and Safety Act.
The High Court in Edinburgh was told that Police Scotland had admitted "corporate criminal liability".
It admitted that between 1 April 2013 and 1 March 2016 it failed to provide a reliable call handling system, failed to ensure it was not vulnerable to unacceptable risks caused by human error, and failed to ensure that all relevant information reported by the public was recorded on an IT system.
As a result, on 5 July 2015 a police officer at the Bilston Glen call-handling centre failed to record on an IT system the report from a farmer that a car was at the bottom of an embankment off the M9 near Stirling.
That led to Ms Bell and her boyfriend Mr Yuill lying in the car for three days, "unaided and exposed to the elements".
The force admitted that the delay "materially contributed" to Ms Bell's death in hospital on 12 July at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone attended the hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday.
Sir Stephen House, who was chief constable at the time of the incident in 2015, stood down from his post later that year.
The fatal crash took place after Mr Yuill, 28, and mother-of-two Ms Bell, 25, had been camping with friends and family on the south shore of Loch Earn, in Perthshire.
The Falkirk couple were last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning, when they left the site in a light blue Renault Clio.
Later that morning, the car came off the M9 motorway just south of Stirling, near the Bannockburn slip road.
The car skidded down a steep embankment into a field, where it was hidden from almost all passers-by.
A member of the public phoned Police Scotland's non-emergency 101 number just before 11:30 on the Sunday morning, reporting that they could see a vehicle down an embankment.
The call was answered within six seconds by an "experienced officer", who was told all of the relevant details including the exact location of the crash.
However, the call was not logged on police computer systems or forwarded on to local officers to follow up.
It was not until a second member of the public came forward with a similar report on the Wednesday that officers were dispatched to the scene and found the car.