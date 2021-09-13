Second man in court on Lee Small murder charge
A second man has appeared in court accused of murdering 40-year-old Lee Small in Dundee.
Thomas Henderson, 30, made no plea during an appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.
Police were called to a property in Ballindean Terrace at about 14:55 on 8 September, where Mr Small was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael King, 27, who is also accused of murdering Mr Small, appeared in court on Friday.
He also made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.