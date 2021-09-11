Motorcyclist, 27, killed in A85 crash is named
- Published
A 27-year-old man who was killed in a motorbike crash has been named by police.
Nicholas Wylie, who was from Falkirk and known to his friends as Nick Leo Forbes, died on 1 September.
He was killed after his black Kawasaki left the A85 St Fillans to Lochearnhead road and went down an embankment.
He was described as passionate about track cycling and motorcycling and was well known to those in the community, police said.
Sgt David Marr of the area's road policing unit added: "Officers have spoken to several witnesses, but are still looking to speak to anyone who was in Nick's company on the evening of Wednesday, 1 September in the Stirlingshire area and who haven't contacted the police.
"Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Forth Valley Road Policing Unit on 101 and quote incident number 3199 of 1st September 2021."