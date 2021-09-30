Marine firm fined £25,000 after welder's leg crushed under platform
A marine company has been fined £25,000 after accepting responsibility for a welder losing his leg when it was crushed under a seven tonne platform.
Kenneth McIntosh sustained life-changing injuries as he finished a fabricating job in Dundee.
He lost part of one leg and faces having his other foot amputated as well as a result of the incident in 2017.
D. Copeland Engineering Ltd was ordered to pay a "substantial financial penalty".
Sheriff Paul Brown told Dundee Sheriff Court the fine was necessary to reinforce the need to comply with health and safety legislation.
The court heard Mr McIntosh's colleague was able to jump out of the way but the trained blacksmith had his lower legs crushed.
The Dundee-based firm admitted breaching health and safety rules which led to the catastrophic injury.
Trapped
The company, which has completed contracts on the Tay, Kingston and Erskine Bridges and the London Underground, was preparing the platform for a wind farm.
Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie said the welders had reached a point in the job where it was difficult to gain access and they moved the seven tonne structure around to make it easier.
A forklift truck which had been used to support it as a back-up "bookend" was not put back in place, and when the supports gave way the whole structure slammed to the ground, trapping Mr McIntosh.
Ms Gillespie said: "Mr McIntosh was unable to move quickly enough. It came into contact with his foot. This occurred because the temporary support snapped off.
"When it was lowered back down the support had moved slightly, putting pressure on and snapping the welds."
The welder was treated by paramedics and taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital.
The court heard he has since undergone four operations.
Half of his left foot was amputated during the accident and more had to be removed to close the wound.
Mr McIntosh still suffers "phantom pain" in his amputated foot
His right foot could not be saved and his leg was surgically amputated below the knee to enable a prosthetic to be fitted.
'Constant pain'
Ms Gillespie said: "It is Mr McIntosh's position that he remains in constant pain and he does not expect any improvement. He may require his left leg to be amputated to relieve the pain.
"He struggles to use stairs and will not be able to work again as a blacksmith in the future."
She said the incident was a "serious breach" which had followed a "lack of considered risk assessment and planning" and resulted in life-changing injuries.
Ms Gillespie added: "The circumstances clearly illustrate what happens when a company fails to discharge its responsibilities."
The firm admitted failing to ensure the health and safety of its employees, leading to the severe injury, permanent impairment and disfigurement to Mr McIntosh at the Wester Gourdie industrial estate on 23 June 2017.
Solicitor Mark Donaldson, defending, told the court there was "a degree of management complacency."
He added: "The company deeply regret that he has suffered serious injury."
The court was told that the firm - which has nine employees and a £1m turnover - was preparing a mooring system for barges to build wind turbines on the Firth of Forth.