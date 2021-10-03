Woman's body found from Forfar tenement flat fire
- Published
The body of a 28-year-old woman has been found after a fire at a flat in Angus.
Three appliances attended the fire in a four-block tenement in Forfar after a call at about 14:50 on Saturday.
Police Scotland said they were carrying out a joint investigation with the fire service into the blaze at South Street.
A spokesman for the force said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.
"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire but sadly the body of a 28-year-old woman was recovered from the property," the police spokesman said.
"Her next of kin has been made aware."