Rapist jailed for eight-year campaign of abuse
- Published
A rapist who threatened women with knives and throttled his victims has been jailed for eight years.
Christian Robson, 27, attacked five women over an eight-year period in Clackmannanshire, Perthshire, and Stirlingshire.
The mother of one of Robson's teenage victims told his trial that she threatened to kill him after she found out what he had done to her daughter.
Robson will be supervised for three years after his release from prison.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Robson raped his first victim at knifepoint at a house in Alva in 2011.
He attacked a second woman in Tullibody in 2013 and 2014.
During one assault, he chased his victim and pinned her against a wall before putting his hands around her neck and throttled her.
Brandished hammer
The High Court in Edinburgh was told a third victim was attacked at addresses in Sauchie.
A fourth woman was assaulted and raped by Robson at a house in Auchterarder in 2017.
His final victim was attacked and raped at an address in Denny, near Falkirk, between 2017 and 2019.
During the attack, Robson brandished a hammer and screwdriver at the woman and squeezed her neck.
Robson denied a string of charges during his trial but was found guilty of eight offences of assault and rape.