Angus bird flu outbreak strain 'highly pathogenic'
- Published
A strain of avian flu identified among a flock of birds in Angus has been classed as "highly pathogenic" in poultry.
A 3km (2 mile) protection zone and 10km (6 mile) surveillance zone has been placed around the site of the outbreak.
The Scottish government said on Wednesday that the poultry that tested positive for bird flu had been culled.
Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the avian influenza (H5N1) virus is very low.
The move follows bird flu outbreaks in other parts of the UK.
'Remain vigilant'
A range of controls are in place in the zones, including restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: "Following this confirmation, I have put in place measures to help control any further spread of the disease in the surrounding area.
"We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds."
Food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers, and that cooked poultry products including eggs are safe to eat.