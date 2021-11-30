Burka-wearing raiders jailed for armed robbery at Dundee jewellers
- Published
Three members of a gang who wore burkas as disguises during an armed robbery at a Dundee jeweller's shop have been jailed.
Dean King, Anthony Wheeldon and Connor Willis were among the gang who targeted Walker the Jeweller in 2019.
A court heard that the men stole two Rolex watches worth £17,850 and caused £3,800 worth of damage.
King was jailed for nine years and two months, Wheeldon for 11 years, and Willis for 12 years.
A judge was earlier shown footage of King keeping the shop door open while accomplices, two of whom were dressed in full-length robes and face coverings, burst in.
The High Court in Edinburgh was told that a stolen car was used during the raid.
The gang carried an axe, a hammer and a mallet and shouted and swore as they entered the store, brandishing the weapons at staff.
One customer lifted a stool above his head and began swinging it towards the intruders but was hit on the head with the mallet.
The robbers began smashing display cabinets but a member of staff activated an anti-robbery device which filled the premises with a thick fog.
'Ferocious and frightening'
The court heard that Willis was part of a gang which staged another, earlier violent robbery at a jewellery business in Edinburgh.
King, 28, Wheeldon, 40, and Willis, 24, previously admitted carrying out the robbery while acting with others.
Willis also admitted taking part in a raid on Miena Jewellery in Edinburgh's Great Junction Street the previous month.
A judge told the trio that the offences "involved ferocious and frightening violence which followed sophisticated planning".
Lord Beckett told them: "For such serious, sophisticated and violent crimes severe sentences are called for in order to protect the public from you, to punish you and to seek to deter you and others from such crimes."