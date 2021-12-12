Woman dies in Montrose after being hit by car on footpath
A woman has died after being struck by a car on a footpath in Montrose, Angus.
The 61-year-old was walking on Newhame Road at about 20:20 on Saturday when she was hit by a black Honda Civic Sport.
Emergency services attended but the woman died at the scene. Her family has been informed.
Sgt Gordon Dickson, of the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman who died."
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Sgt Dickson added: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that will help with our investigation to get in touch.
"In particular, anyone who may have seen the car before the crash and has dashcam footage."