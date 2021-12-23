BBC News

Man dies after being attacked by dog in Angus village

A 55-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog in a village in Angus.

The alarm was raised at Kirkton of Auchterhouse at about 13:10 on Wednesday.

Police said emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

It has not yet been revealed what type of dog was involved.

