Ex-Scotland footballer Charlie Adam fined for drink-driving
- Published
Former Scotland footballer Charlie Adam has been fined £2,000 for drink-driving after being caught behind the wheel of his badly-damaged car.
The Dundee captain initially told police his £50,000 Audi Q7 had a tyre blow-out on his way home from a party.
He was breathalysed at the scene on the A930 in Dundee and found to be twice the legal alcohol limit.
Adam, whose previous clubs include Rangers and Liverpool, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.
He was banned from driving for a year.
The court heard Adam, who earns £3,500 a week, was on his phone when officers found him in his car at 04:30 on 13 December last year.
Footballing duties
His solicitor Steven Farmer told Sheriff Paul Brown: "He is aware he will be disqualified. The car had suffered tyre damage. The context here is that his address is in Glasgow.
"You may be aware that he plays for Dundee Football Club. He is the club captain."
The sheriff replied: "I was unaware of that."
Mr Farmer added: "The primary effect will be on his family and his family life. He currently lives in Glasgow and commutes to Dundee as and when he is required for footballing duties.
"That will not be possible without driving. It is his intention to move to Dundee. He has two young children and doesn't want to uproot them.
"The family is effectively going to be separated for an extended period of time while Mr Adam is living in Dundee for the majority of the week. He will see his family when he can. That will be a significant additional penalty."
Sheriff Brown gave Adam the opportunity to attend a drink-drive rehabilitation course to get his ban reduced by a quarter.