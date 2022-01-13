Scots couple in Sydney: 'We could be Andy's lucky charm'
- Published
A Scottish couple living in Australia believe they could be Andy Murray's lucky charm after their support was rewarded by his mum Judy.
The Scots tennis ace beat Georgian player Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Wednesday.
Mrs Murray was so impressed by a couple she saw wearing Scotland football shirts and waving a Bonnie Scotland flag that she set out to find them.
She tweeted a screenshot of the pair from the TV coverage.
She wrote: "Can anyone in Sydney or Scotland identify these Scots who were at Andy's match v Basilashvili?
"I would like to invite them to the quarter final"
Can anyone in Sydney or Scotland identify these Scots who were at Andy’s match v Basilashvili? Would like to invite them to quarter final….. 🏴 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lt0t32qv5O— judy murray (@JudyMurray) January 12, 2022
Judy was inundated with replies, including from people pretending to be with the couple and some jokingly pasting their heads on the screenshot in an attempt to secure free tickets.
But the power of social media tracked down Steven Glennie and Jodie Maggs almost instantly.
The pair are from Dundee but live in Sydney.
'Phones blew up'
They were blissfully unaware of the fuss as they slept in after celebrating Andy Murray's win at the match.
Jodie told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We didn't realise at all yesterday. It ended up being quite a late night and didn't get home until about 01:00.
"We ended up sleeping a bit later than usual, so about 09:30 we both woke up and our phones had just blown up.
"On Instagram and Facebook everybody was tagging us and Steven's mum had created a Twitter account to reply to Judy's tweet about us. It has just been crazy - so funny."
Well hello there you two…….glad you made it 💪🎾🏴🇦🇺@lawrence_rob @atptour #ScotsinSydney pic.twitter.com/mq9mo0uAJc— judy murray (@JudyMurray) January 13, 2022
Steven said his mum Sandra Davidson has even started a dialogue with Judy Murray: "She has Facebook and Instagram and she went and made the Twitter account just to reply to Judy," he said. "She's liking it so far anyway - she's had a couple of thousand hits on her tweet so she is happy."
Steven said the couple would be happy to support "anyone Scottish who will play anywhere this side of the world" and that it was great fun seeing Andy Murray in action.
'Clocking us'
Jodie felt their support helped.
"He played a really good game," she said. "I think it made a difference us being there and egging him on.
"You could see he was clocking us and he was giving us the eyes and he knew we were there and at the end of the game he came over and thanked us for all our support and signed our flag."
After being connected to the tennis star's mum, the Scots were given VIP tickets to the quarter final on Thursday.
However the match was cut short when eighth seed David Goffin was forced to retire injured. Murray had claimed the first set 6-2, at which point Goffin was unable to continue.
However, it did not stop the Dundonians' fun, and they could be seen cheering again in the background.
Murray was interviewed on the court as he accepted his bye into the next round, with Jodie and Steven pictured jumping in the crowd.
The player joked: "If anyone wants free tickets to my matches, turn up with a Scottish flag and maybe my mum might offer a few tickets."