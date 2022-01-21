Driver killed in crash with lorry on A90 near Inchture
A 27-year-old man has died after his car collided with a lorry on the A90 near Inchture in Perth and Kinross.
Emergency services were called to the incident, which involved a white Citroen C1 and an HGV lorry, at about 14:15 on Thursday.
Police said the driver, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene of the collision. The lorry driver was uninjured.
The eastbound carriageway of the road was closed for several hours.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.