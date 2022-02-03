Perth knife attacker Knife attacker researched 'how to kill a women'
A convicted sex offender who searched online "how to kill a woman" before stabbing a 23-year-old in the back has been given a life sentence.
Brandon Bloice planned to rape his victim after stabbing her, but fled when she shouted for help.
He struck in Carpenter Street, Perth, minutes after following another woman, who ran away.
Bloice, 23, was given an Order for Lifelong Restriction, and must serve a minimum of four years in jail.
The order means he will only be freed when the authorities deem he is no longer a risk to the public.
Bloice previously admitted attempting to murder the woman with intent to rape, as well as threatening and abusive behaviour towards the other.
Judge Gillian Wade QC warned Bloice that he may never be freed.
She said: "This was an abhorrent and pre-meditated assault.
"These events occurred against a background of established sexual offending and stringent monitoring, but you failed to comply with the measures put in place to protect the public."
Sharp pain
The High Court in Glasgow heard that the woman was walking to a local shop at about 00:40 when she felt a sharp pain in her back.
Prosecutor Shanti Maguire told the hearing: "She screamed and turned around. She saw Bloice facing her.
"She started screaming "help, police" over and over again."
Bloice ran off in the direction of Perth Concert Hall and was traced in a city hostel the next day.
Officers examined phones and a tablet device discovered in his room.
Miss Maguire said: "During the analysis, it was established he had used the search terms "how to kills (sic) a woman stabbing" and "can a dead woman still get pregnant"."
The advocate depute said Bloice now accepted that the assault was carried out with intent to rape.
Ronnie Renucci, defending, said background reports into Bloice made "somewhat depressing reading".
The QC said: "It will be entirely up to him if he engages with the authorities to try and improve his situation."