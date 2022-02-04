Burka-wearing Dundee armed raiders have jail sentences cut
Three members of a gang who wore burkas as disguises during an armed robbery at a Dundee jeweller's shop have had their sentences cut on appeal.
Dean King, Anthony Wheeldon and Connor Willis were among the gang who targeted Walker the Jeweller in 2019.
King was jailed for nine years and two months, Wheeldon for 11 years, and Willis for 12 years.
Appeal judges ruled the original prison sentences given to the trio were "excessive."
King's sentence was reduced to seven years and 10 months, Wheeldon's cut to nine years and two months, and Willis's reduced to 10 years and five months.
A court heard previously that the men stole two Rolex watches worth £17,850 and caused £3,800 worth of damage.
The gang carried an axe, a hammer and a mallet and shouted and swore as they entered the store, brandishing the weapons at staff.
One customer lifted a stool above his head and began swinging it towards the intruders but was hit on the head with the mallet.
The robbers began smashing display cabinets but a member of staff activated an anti-robbery device which filled the premises with a thick fog.
The court heard that Willis was part of a gang which staged another, earlier violent robbery at a jewellery business in Edinburgh.
King, 29, Wheeldon, 40, and Willis, 24, previously admitted carrying out the robbery while acting with others.
Willis also admitted taking part in a raid on Miena Jewellery in Edinburgh's Great Junction Street the previous month.